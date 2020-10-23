George Franklin Kuhns

George was born April 30, 1927 in Decatur, the son of George Hiser and Faustine (Fullerton) Kuhns, little brother of Martha (Dick) Weicker and Helen Faustine Kuhns of Oreana. He proudly served our country in the US Navy during WWII and after the war received a commission as an intelligence officer in the Naval Reserves. Following his military service, George attended the University of Illinois and Millikin University receiving a BS in Physics and Math. After graduating, he taught at White School in Argenta-Oreana for two years. He then worked for the State of Illinois as a safety manager for the Illinois Department of Transportation for 35 years.