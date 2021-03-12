DECATUR - George Henry Hill Jr., 78, of Forsyth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 24, 1942, in Virginia, Minnesota, the son of George Henry Hill Sr. and Edna J. (Santala) Hill. He was a graduate of University of Minnesota where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering and MBA. George started Midstates General and Mechanical Contracting Corporation in 1972 where he was president for 50 years. He dedicated time to the things that he was very passionate about such as: Youth Advocate Board, Juvenile Justice Committee, Habitat for Humanity, Decatur Flames Hockey, and Maroa-Forsyth School Board.

A member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church and Country Club of Decatur, George enjoyed many activities like snow skiing, scuba diving, flying planes, golfing, boating, and traveling the world. He was proud of his Finnish heritage and named his boat with the motto he lived by "Sisu."

Surviving are his two daughters: Lindsay (Joshua) Hammer of Decatur, and Leslie (Bradley) Hornaday of Tuscola; grandchildren: Tytus, Noah, Leah, Lydia, and Levi.

George was preceded in death by his parents.