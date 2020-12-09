George L. Cornille, Jr.

George was born to George and Frances Cornille on August 19, 1933 in Bensenville, IL. George said his lucky number was 19 because on May 19, 1956 he married Rita B. Berg on her birthdate in Elmhurst, IL. As Rita and George raised a family, George shared his values of service, hard work, kindness and life humor as well as his interests in gardening, sports, and travel with his 11 children and his grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

George served in the Army during the Korean War. He returned to the States after his service to work as a lithographer, a printer, as a member of the Chicago Graphic Arts Union. George commuted to Chicago for work until his retirement in October 1993. Although George never went to college, he valued education and was a very intelligent man, some would say "brilliant". His hard work in his trade enabled him to support his children in their education endeavors through their trades or university education. George's value of kindness was noted by all he met and has been embraced as a value by his children and grandchildren. Although raising 11 children was not always financially easy, he and Rita always made room at the crowded dinner table for someone in need of a meal or brought needy children in to their joyful, crowded and almost always loud 1.5-bathroom home. Raising 11 children required not only a steady job but a healthy sense of humor. Often you could hear laughter coming from the Cornille home in Glen Ellyn and then later in Mt. Zion.