July 24, 1926 - May 9, 2022

George R. Lebo Sr., 95, passed away on May 9, 2022, in Forsyth, IL.

George was born on July 24, 1926, in Decatur, IL, son of George I. and Sarah Harris Lebo. He married Margaret Imogene Bernard, who preceded him in death. He married Betty Evans Schroeder on February 24, 1969. She preceded him in death on November 11, 2020.

George served for three years in the U.S. Navy during WWII, serving in the South Pacific and China. He worked at Mueller Co. For 42-years, retiring in 1988, as the Manager of Manufacturing. He was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church and the M&M Sunday School Class. Being an avid fisherman, he divided his retirement years between Decatur, Wisconsin and Florida. He enjoyed all kinds of music, ballroom dancing, and volunteering. He volunteered many years with the Salvation Army, Mueller Museum, and ten-years on the Grace Methodist Church lawn crew.

He leaves his sons: George (Johanna) Lebo Jr. of Decatur, IL, and Florida, Steve (Debby) Lebo of Decatur, IL and Colorado, Phil Lebo of Missouri; stepchildren; Ron Schroeder of Peoria, IL, and Kim Schroeder Schmidt of Ormond Beach, FL; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, four sisters, four brothers.

There will be no services at this time.

Memorials to Grace United Methodist Church of Decatur, IL, or First Methodist Church of Clewiston, FL.

Condolences may be sent to George's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.