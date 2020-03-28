George Riley Garrett

A celebration of George's life and graveside services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Decaturacon County Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com .

George was born June 29, 1935, in Decatur, IL the son of Edward and Marie (Ratts) Garrett. He married Melva Mae Beesley on November 20, 1965. She preceded him in death on August 20, 2019. George retired from Pepsi Bottling Company as a supervisor. In 1990, he served as a Storm Spotter for ESDA and later for MEMA until 2010. He enjoyed being a ham radio operator for ARES. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and metal detecting. George also was involved with computers including being one of the founding members of Decatur Commodore Computer Club. He also enjoyed drawing with chalk and photography.Surviving are his daughter: Andrea Parish (fiancé: Mark Schlensker) of Findlay, IL; brothers: Don Garrett (Linda) of Envoy, IL Harry Garrett (Carole) of Lockport, IL and Wilber Garrett of McLean, IL; grandchildren: Brandon Parish (Mikayla), Dillon Walker (Bethany), Gregory Walker, Emily Henderson (Christopher) and Cheyenne Walker; great-grandchildren: Christopher Henderson and Emmeline Parish; many nieces and nephews; special friends: Amanda Porter, Kahlan Porter, and Nathan Stanley.George was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.