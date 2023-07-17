June 19, 1937 - July 11, 2023

DECATUR — George Samuel Batson passed peacefully at home after a brief illness. Born to Phillip and Isabel Batson in Minneapolis, MN, he was raised in Wayzata, MN with two younger brothers.

He met Judy Hanna ta carleton College and they married on August 22, 1959. Their early married life was spent in Minneapolis and Lake Forest, IL. They moved their four children to Decatur, IL, in 1976 for George to be the Principal of Sunnyside School on Mound Road. Son, Reed Batson died in 1980.

After retiring from teaching 4th grade at Johns Hill Magnet School, George was active with the Macon County Historical Society, Chairing the annual Labor Day weekend fundraising fair, the Sertoma Service Club, taking his turns as Officer, and Habitat for Humanity, serving as President, Board Member, lawn mower and small engine repairer. As a member of 1st Presbyterian Church, he served as Deacon, and parish visitor to shut-ins. His favorite activity was working and serving as "grandparent" with boys in the Youth Advocate Program of Macon County.

George leaves behind his wife, Judy; son, Quinn Batson; daughters: Sarah Sutheard (Mark), Julia Behr (Craig); and grandchildren: Yuna Batson, Alyssa Sutheard, Ross Behr and Gordon Behr.

His Celebration of Life will be August 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., 1st Presbyterian Church of Decatur. Service will be live streamed at fpcdecatur.org.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Youth Advocate Program, 202 E. Eldorado, Decatur, IL 62523 or Habitat for Humanity, 932 E. Wood St., Decatur, IL 62521.