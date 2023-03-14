Oct. 11, 1938 - March 4, 2023
DECATUR — George Thomas Warfield, Jr., 84, formerly of Los Angeles, CA, departed this life on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Decatur, IL.
Mr. Warfield, the first born of eleven children, was born to George Thomas, Sr. and Jessie Pauline (Ledsinger) Warfield, on October 11, 1938, in Louisville, KY.
He leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Lori Warfield, Hemet, CA, and Toni Adams of Santa Monica, CA. Grandchildren: Aubrey Haynes, Hemet, CA; Brandon Connish, and Daniel Phillips, Santa Monica, CA. Brothers: Jesse Warfield, Larry (Eloise) Warfield, Roger (Mattie) Warfield of Decatur; sisters: Joel (Louis) Webster, Gloria (John) Jordan and Jackie Warfield of Springfield, IL, Freda (Chester) Parsons of Decatur, Beverly Warfield of Metropolis, IL; special friends, Katherine Hines and Arthur Perkins, Los Angeles, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visit walkerfs.com for complete obituary and service details.
