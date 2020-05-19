DEWITT -- George W. Higgins, 85, of DeWitt, IL passed away 6:29 PM, May 16, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private family services will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Jim Kilson officiating. Burial will be at McCord Cemetery, DeWitt, IL with military honors at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Lane Christian Church.
George was born June 4, 1934 in Decatur, IL the youngest son of William and Sarah (Moore) Higgins. He married Shirley A. Maiden January 1, 1976 in Monticello, IL. She passed away March 24, 2016.
Survivors include his sons: Mike (Carrie) Edwards, Weldon, IL; Chris (Ah-Yuen) Higgins, Gilbert, AZ, daughters: Vicki Fogerson, Weldon, IL; Lori (Benny) Cole, Heyworth, IL; Tami (Darin) Fowler, Maroa, IL, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, brother, Robert (Bernadine) Higgins, Chestnut, IL, and sister, Joanne Krall, Argenta, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
George graduated from Argenta High School and served in the US Navy, later becoming a member of the Clinton AmVets Post #14. He worked at General Cable and J.M. Jones. He enjoyed camping, fishing, tinkering in his shop, tomatoes (especially yellow ones), and coffee hour. George specially loved his family and his Lane Christian Church family.
George and his loving, ornery wit will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
