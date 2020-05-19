× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DEWITT -- George W. Higgins, 85, of DeWitt, IL passed away 6:29 PM, May 16, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private family services will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Jim Kilson officiating. Burial will be at McCord Cemetery, DeWitt, IL with military honors at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Lane Christian Church.

George was born June 4, 1934 in Decatur, IL the youngest son of William and Sarah (Moore) Higgins. He married Shirley A. Maiden January 1, 1976 in Monticello, IL. She passed away March 24, 2016.

Survivors include his sons: Mike (Carrie) Edwards, Weldon, IL; Chris (Ah-Yuen) Higgins, Gilbert, AZ, daughters: Vicki Fogerson, Weldon, IL; Lori (Benny) Cole, Heyworth, IL; Tami (Darin) Fowler, Maroa, IL, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, brother, Robert (Bernadine) Higgins, Chestnut, IL, and sister, Joanne Krall, Argenta, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.