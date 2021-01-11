DECATUR - George William "Bill" McCoy Sr., 88 of Decatur, died Thursday, January 7, 2021 in his home.
Services will be held at a later date with burial in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Care Specialist, DaVita Dialysis, Dementia Research, Macon County Senior Center or the Korean War Veterans Charles Parlier Chapter in Bill's name.
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care in in charge of the arrangements.
