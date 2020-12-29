 Skip to main content
Georgia Ann Perry
Georgia Ann Perry

Georgia Ann Perry

DECATUR - Georgia Ann Perry departed this life on December 25, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family.

Homegoing services to celebrate Ann's life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Church of the Living God, CWFF, 400 S. Franklin St. Decatur, with visitation being held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the church on Saturday. Ann will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Decatur.

The family has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur with Ann's arrangements. Please view her obituary and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.

