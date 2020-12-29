DECATUR - Georgia Ann Perry departed this life on December 25, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family.
Homegoing services to celebrate Ann's life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Church of the Living God, CWFF, 400 S. Franklin St. Decatur, with visitation being held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the church on Saturday. Ann will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Decatur.
The family has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur with Ann's arrangements. Please view her obituary and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.