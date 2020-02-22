Georgia Ellen Fitzgarrald

ARTHUR -- Georgia Ellen Fitzjarrald, 96, of Arthur, IL, went to be with her Heavenly Father in her perfect eternal home at 4:44 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Arthur Home, Arthur, IL

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Arthur United Methodist Church, 128 East Illinois Street, Arthur, IL with Rev. Bruce Wieman and Leroy Allison officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. on Friday until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery.

Georgia Ellen was born on May 4, 1923 in Hillsboro, IL, the daughter of George E. and Mayme A. (Swinehart) Reeder. She graduated from Arthur High School as valedictorian in 1941. She graduated from the University of Illinois, with honors in 1946. She worked as a hospital dietitian in Chicago, Indianapolis and Tuscola.

Clair Fitzjarrald and Georgia Ellen were married in Arthur in 1951. They had one son, Kent Lee Fitzjarrald.

She taught third grade in Arthur elementary School for eighteen years. She was a member of the Arthur United Methodist Church and baked pumpkin pies weekly for the community meals.