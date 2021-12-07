DECATUR — Georgia Marie Ashe, 71, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 North Oakland Avenue.

Georgia was born in Evansville, IN, the daughter of Barbara (Dillen) Epps, step-father, James Epps and paternal father, George Sheets. She married Rex R. Ashe on September 17, 1975, in Decatur, IL. Georgia worked in food service for Eurest at the Caterpillar and ADM locations prior to her retirement. Georgia enjoyed participating in bowling leagues, playing cards with family and friends and was an avid shopper.

Georgia is survived by her loving husband Rex Ashe; and daughters: Angela McWhorter Hamlin (Steven Jones) of Altamont, IL, Mindy (James) Henderson of Mt. Zion, IL, Tricia Ashe of Decatur, IL, Bonnie Ashe ( Melvin Mallernee) of Decatur, IL, Tina Franklin of Glendale, AZ; siblings: Pat (Bob) Schoemperlen of Decatur, Sandy Meridith of Williamsville, IL, Randy Gilbert of Decatur, IL, Ralph (Diana) Gilbert of Decatur, IL, and Tammie Kemper of Decatur, IL; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her step-father; paternal father; sister, Annette (Michael) Moore; brothers-in-law: Bob Schoemperlen and Michael Moore; nephew, Adam Gilbert; and great-niece, Lillie Jo Morris.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Cancer Care, DMH Hospice, and Dr. Davis.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.