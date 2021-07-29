Georgianna and Larry Ragsdale

DECATUR - A combined Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Oreana Baptist Church with graveside services following at Union Cemetery.

Georgianna Ragsdale who passed away in Decatur on April 2, 2020 and her son, Larry Ragsdale who passed away in Gulfport, Mississippi November 13, 2020.

Larry was born in Decatur, IL on August 4, 1955. He graduated from Argenta-Oreana High School. He worked in construction in Decatur, but later moved to Gulfport where he continued to work in construction. He was an avid fan of Illini, St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers.

He leaves behind his siblings: Robert (Helen) Ragsdale; Loretta Buckner, Karen (Roger) St. Pierre; Kerry (Sharon) Ragsdale and Rex (Sue) Ragsdale. Several nieces and nephews and Aunt Faye Schwarm.

Memorials may be made to Oreana Baptist Church or American Cancer Society.