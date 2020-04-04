DECATUR -- Georgianna Ragsdale, 92, of Decatur, passed away at 5:14 A.M. on Thursday ( 04-02-2020) at Fair Havens Senior Living.
Private family graveside services will be held on Monday (04-06-2020) at Union Cemetery, Oreana, IL. A memorial visitation and service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Oreana Baptist Church or the Oreana Library, Oreana, IL.
Georgianna was born on September 22, 1927 in Brownstown, IL, the daughter of George Harrison Sefton and Hazel (Wave) Sefton. She married Robert C. Ragsdale Sr. on September 23, 1945 in Oreana, IL. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2010.
She was a member of the Oreana Baptist Church.
Georgianna is survived by her children: Robert C. Ragsdale Jr. and wife Helen of Manchester, TN., Loretta J. Buckner of Mt. Zion, IL., Karen W. St. Pierre and husband Roger of Decatur, IL., Larry K. Ragsdale of Gulfport, MS., Kerry D. Ragsdale and wife Sharon of Decatur, IL., Rex K. Ragsdale and wife Sue of Bethany, IL., 19 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, and one sister Faye Schwarm of Farina, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert C. Ragsdale Sr., daughter-in-law Becky Ragsdale, 2 grandchildren, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
