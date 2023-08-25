Nov. 5, 1929 - Aug. 22, 2023

DECATUR — Gerald C. Sheehan (Jerry), 93, of Decatur passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Jerry was born November 5, 1929, to Gerald A. Sheehan and Dorothy (Cook) Sheehan. He proudly served in the USMC during the Korean War. Jerry received his BA from his beloved St. Norbert College and if he had his way, he would still be a student there. After college, he became a lifelong broker at A.G.Edwards. Jerry married Margaret (Peg) Tiernan July 20, 1957, that set them both on the journey of a lifetime which stretched throughout the world. Jerry skied, hiked, played tennis and golf and was a runner.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Peg; children, Patrick (more commonly known as Redman), Anne (Jim) Peiffer, Mike (Jeneen), Gerald A. (only known as Bobby), and Tim; as well as seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by Elizabeth Downing and Mary Rotter.

A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 407 E. Eldorado St. Decatur, with Rev. John Burnette celebrant. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Patrick Catholic School or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.