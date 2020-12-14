Gerald E. Hupp

Jerry was also an avid race fan of both drag racing and his true passion dirt track late models. He started his humble beginning driving in the six cylinder class at Macon Speedway. Even though he never set the world on fire as a driver, he did as a teacher and helping bring up some of the biggest names in late model racing today. Jerry started building race car trailers in the eighties, "Precision Trailers", which were a quick success. Introducing him to one of the leaders of race chassis manufacturers, Ray Callahan, which eventually became his mentor. The two had a quick connection and started working together almost immediately, bringing Bullitt Chassis to the highest level of late model chassis. Jerry never lost his passion for the sport and always stayed active in giving his input to drivers today. He was always quick to lend a hand to any and all that needed help on the race track, may it be borrowing parts or the use of his shop. Even into his later life you could always find Jerry at the race track or on the phone talking racing. He will be missed in the world of racing, as he will be missed in all of our hearts.