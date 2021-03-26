DECATUR - Gerald E. Hupp, 71, of Decatur, passed away on December 11, 2020.

Jerry was born December 7, 1949, the son of Grundy Hupp and Beaulah (Creason) Stone. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Local #965 Operating Engineers. Jerry owned and operated C&J Excavating.

Surviving is his wife, Rose Jones-Hupp; children: Cody (Ali) Hupp and Casey (Stacy) Hupp; stepchildren: Heath Jones, Bret Jones, and Crystal (Joe) Jackson; grandchildren: Logan Hupp, Conner Hupp, Brianna Jones, Blake Jones, Peyton Jones, Emily Jones, Ashley Jones, Braden Stukins, Hunter Jackson, and Kinzer Jackson; great-grandchild: Oaklynn Hupp; sister, Jenny Brown.

A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL.