SULLIVAN — Gerald Edward "Jerry" Rohman, 76, of Sullivan, passed away 8:37 a.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, for friends and family to Celebrate the Life of Gerald. No service will be held. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation: kidney.org.
Jerry was born August 14, 1945, in Spring Valley; the son of Harold G. and Marcella (Murphy) Rohman. He married Janet Chappel on October 18, 2002, in Sullivan; she survives. He was a member of the Sullivan American Legion Post #68. Jerry was an avid fisherman who enjoyed traveling to Door County Wisconsin and fishing in Lake Shelbyville. He also loved cats.
He is survived by his wife, Janet of Sullivan; son, David (Terri) Rohman of Greenbrier, TN; daughters, Sara (Chris) Johnson of Greenbrier, TN; brother, Richard (Mary) Rohman of Yazoo City, MS; sister, Karen (Ken) Douglas of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Casey, Andrea and Allison.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
