June 17, 1931 - Jan. 28, 2023

Gerald Ervin "Jerry" Ramsey, 91, passed away January 28, 2023, at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, IL.

He was born June 17, 1931, in Edgewood, IL, to Stella Mae and Rufus Ramsey. He married Shirley Hamman June 19 1955.

He attended Decatur High then served in the army during the Korean conflict. From there he worked in the Ford service department of Richtin & Hupp in Decatur. He then went to work as a serviceman at the city of Decatur water department where he retired after 22 years. After retirement he enjoyed doing odd jobs and helping people. He always stayed busy woodworking and volunteering at the DMH thrift store.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife (Shirley); brothers: Donald and Kenneth; and half-brother, Carl.

He is survived by his son, Mike (Phyllis); and sister, Sandy. He will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macon County animal shelter.

Thanks to the staff at Tanglewood Village, HSHS hospice care, and his care staff at Hickory Point Christian Village.

As per his wishes there will be no visitation or funeral. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, February 3, 2023, at Macon County Memorial Park, 5700 W. Main St., Decatur (Harristown). Military Rites will be provided by the US Army and Macon County Honor Guard.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.