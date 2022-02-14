DECATUR — Gerald "Jerry" Dawson, 87, of Decatur, passed from this life on February 10, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, February 18, 2022 at South Shores Christian Church, Decatur. Visitation will be 12:00 - 1:00 PM, Friday at the church. Burial will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany, IL. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Jerry was born July 13, 1934 in Bethany, the son of Henry and Vemil (Lowe) Dawson. He graduated from Shelbyville High School, Sparks Business College in Shelbyville, and DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago. He proudly served our country in the United States Army at Fort Bliss in Texas where he served as instructor for the Nike Ajax missile, ground guidance system and then was stationed in Germany with the Nike Ajax System. Jerry married Bea Bell in 1992.

He was a salesman for York Electronics for 23 years. He traveled, based on sales, with the company to Hawaii, Jamaica, Rome, and England. Jerry began his working career by setting pins at the Shelby Bowl at age 16, farmed for four years with his dad, and worked for Dowler Implement in Shelbyville during school. He also worked for Kite Woodworking, making garage doors, worked at AW Cash Valve as a timekeeper, owned and operated Midstate Satellite for three years. Jerry's career also included, the Clinton Power Plant, School District and he owned and operated Dawson Rental for 35 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bea; children: Brian (Tammy) Dawson, Tanya Wells of Lakeland, TN, Brenda Lewis of Ashburn, VA, Mary (Dave), Chris (Bill), and Bob; 12 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.