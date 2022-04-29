Dec. 24, 1947 - April 20, 2022

Gerald "Jerry" E. Hudson, died April 20, 2022, at the age of 74, at Cates House, a Marion County Hospice House.

Gerald was born in Decatur, IL, December 24, 1947, to Harley and Norma Hudson. He graduated from Moweaqua HS in Moweaqua, IL, and then from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL, in May 1970, with a degree in Industrial Arts. Gerald taught Industrial Arts for five-years at Clinton High School before starting a career with Country Companies Insurance in Clinton and Robinson, IL, for the next 25-years. Gerald became a Real Estate agent and Broker in Robinson, IL, and a Transportation Security Officer at the Jackson Hole Airport in Wyoming.

Gerald was a member of the First Christian Church in Moweaqua, IL. He attended the First Christian Church in Clinton, IL; the Highland Church of Christ in Robinson, IL; the Lanier Christian Church in Gainesville, GA, and the Meadowbrook Church in Ocala, FL.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Peggy Fisher Hudson. They shared 51-years of marriage. He is also survived by sons Brad Hudson from Saint Petersburg, FL, and Chad (Diane) Hudson from Salt Lake City, UT. He has one precious granddaughter, Brooke Hannah Hudson, who was the sunshine of his life.

He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Harley Gene Hudson.

There will be celebration of life services for Gerald in Ocala, FL, and Thayne, WY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the churches mentioned above.