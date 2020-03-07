Gerald "Jerry" Glenn Flemings
Gerald "Jerry" Glenn Flemings

Gerald Flemings

DECATUR - Gerald (Jerry) Glenn Flemings, age 69 went to be with his Lord and Savior March 3rd, 2020 at St Mary’s Hospital following a courageous 14-month battle with Glioblastoma.

A Celebration of Jerry’s Life will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church, 7570 West Main Street, Decatur IL 62522, with a visitation from 1 to 2 pm. Cremation services are being performed by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory.

