TUSCOLA — Gerald "Jerry" "Gunner" Taylor, 80, of Tuscola, died on March 6, 2022.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Please visit hilligossshraderfh.com for further information.
