ARTHUR - Gerald "Jerry" Hale, 93 of Arthur, IL, got to celebrate New Years Day 2023 in Heaven with his lovely wife BJ, and all of those that have gone on before him.

Funeral services were held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Zion United Church of Christ, in rural Arthur, IL. Rev. Kenneth Roedder and Danny Powell officiated. Burial with Military Rites conducted by the Arthur American Legion and the Arthur VFW was in the Bourbon Cemetery.

Jerry was born in a farmhouse in Moultrie County on January 26, 1929. He is a son of Virgil and Blanche (Cornwell) Hale Harrison. He met Betty Jane Hansen on the dance floor and later married her on May 14, 1960, at the Zion United Church of Christ in Arthur, IL.

He is survived by two daughters: Carol Crist and her husband, David of Arthur, IL, and Cheryl Sweet and her husband, Scott of Mattoon, IL; two grandchildren: Haley Crist and Zeb Crist and his wife, Ashton; three great-grandchildren: Kaidan, Zoie and Colt Crist; one brother, Wayne (Yvonne Harshman) of Decatur, IL; a sister-in-law, Shirley Hale of Florida; a brother-in-law, Dick Walters of Atwood, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife BJ; two sisters: Jewel Pride, and Judy Walters; and one brother, Norman Hale.

Jerry graduated from Atwood Hammond High School in 1947. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was the owner of S&H Equipment Sales and worked at Progress Industries for 31 years.

Jerry was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ in rural Arthur, IL, the Atwood Masonic Lodge, the Arthur American Legion Club, Ainad Shriners of East St. Louis, and the Arthur Lions Club.

Jerry enjoyed growing roses for his wife and having coffee with the members of the "Liars Club" where everyone always told the truth. He was a member of the 'Wednesday night DQ group" and hardly missed a meeting. He was a huge Cubs fan and thankful he got to see them win the World Series!

Memorial contributions were made to the Tri-County Shrine Club or the Arthur Lions Club.