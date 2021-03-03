ANTIOCH — Gerald Joseph Moynihan, age 83, passed away at his home in Antioch, surrounded by his children and family on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was born December 5, 1937 in Ann Arbor, MI.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 33 years, Natalie Sharon Moynihan, married on December 31, 1987; children: Laura (John), Patti, Kelley, Joseph (Christine), Jerry, Tina (Richard), Andrew (Stacey) and Jason, (Jamie); 23 grandchildren: Christine (Matt), Joshua (Frances), John Jr., Tabitha, Trisha (Aaron), Ashley (Levi), Amber, Alisha, Brandon (Morgan), Jessica (Nick), Traci (Tim), Jordan, Jerry III, Alex, Kyle, Logan, Joshua, Samantha, Lucas, Ethan, Josalynn (Cory), Jayden, and Jeynnah; and 20 great-grandchildren. Siblings: David (Paulette) and Patricia (Jerry); nephews: Randy, Doug, Terry, Jonathon, Scott, David, and Heidi; and cousins; Terry Jr., Traci, Jonathon, James, Matthew, James, Kyle, Caleb, Aiden and Ethan. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Moynihan; his mother, Dorothy Black; sister, Anna Billiter; two grandchildren: Zachery Williams and Summer Williams; and his first wife LeeJean Ann White. Married June 3, 1961.