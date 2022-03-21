DECATUR — Gerald L. Gregory, Sr., age 84, died on March 10, 2022. Gerald was born on December 5, 1937, in Lovington, IL to Louis Leon and Cleo (Harlin) Gregory. He grew up in Decatur, IL and graduated from high school in Red Boiling Springs, TN. He married Phyllis K. Fisher on July 27, 1958. He served in Army Reserves as an MP from 1961 to 1967. He retired from GATX logistics.

Gerald was a member of Garver Brick Church. He enjoyed cars, gadgets, woodworking, and tinkering around in the garage. He and Phyllis traveled all over the United States together. He was a devoted grandfather, always ready to take the grandkids for a drive, to see the deer or teach them to use tools.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Phyllis and sons: Gerald L. Gregory, Jr. of Fayetteville, TN and Kelly (Leah) Gregory of Troy, IL; his sister, Betty Larsen of Papillion, NE; grandchildren: Olivia Gregory of Kansas City, MO, and Finn Gregory of Troy, IL. He was predeceased by his sister, Peggy Gregory; infant brother, Clifton Dale Gregory and his daughter-in-law, Mari Gregory.

A Funeral Service Celebrating Gerald's life was held at Garver Brick United Methodist Church, 5670 Garver Church Road, Decatur on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

A Visitation with family and friends was held before service time, also at the church.

Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care in in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.