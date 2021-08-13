Gerald Michael "Jerry" Brilley

FORSYTH — Gerald Michael Brilley "Jerry", 89, of Forsyth, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

He was born in 1932 to Lillian Owen Brilley and Mike Brilley. He married Carol Barding in 1956 and they had three daughters: Vicki, Chris, and Robyn. Jerry is survived by his daughters: Vicki Brilley Livasy (Mark), their children, Joshua (Amanda) Livasy and their daughter, Remi of Chattanooga, TN, Matt (Rachael) Livasy and their children: Charles and his sister Payton of St. Charles, MO and Erin Livasy Dalton (Jacob) of White Heath, IL; Chris Brilley Burkard (Jonathon) of Stuart, FL their children Nicolas Daly and Nicole Daly Stark (Taylor) and their children Ava, and Kamden of Jensen Beach, FL; Robyn Thulin's daughters, Brienne Thulin and Sydney Thulin Chandler (Aaron) of Jensen Beach, FL. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Lynne Bridgeman Brilley and his youngest daughter Robyn Kay Thulin.

He graduated from Decatur High School and attended Millikin University. He served his country in the Navy. After leaving the Navy, Jerry joined his grandfather, Rolland Owen, in the printing business in 1955. In 1956, he purchased the Owen Press Printers and later started Mr. Rush Copy and Print.

Jerry was a friendly, funny man, always a smile for his friends. He loved co-emceeing his High School Class Reunions. He was a member of the Jaycees and Grace Methodist Church.

Graveside services to celebrate Jerry's life will be on Monday (August 16, 2021) at 1:00 PM at Graceland Cemetery, open to family, friends and acquaintances who wish to say, "Good Bye, Jer, save my seat!"

The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL with funeral arrangements.

