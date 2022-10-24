Dec. 15, 1935 - Oct. 21, 2022

SULLIVAN — Gerald Reedy, 86, of Sullivan, passed away at 4:39 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 in Green Gardens, Sullivan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the St. Isidore Catholic Church, Bethany. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Committal and Burial will be in the St. Isidore Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials are suggested to Moultrie County Beacon or the St. Isidore Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Gerald was born December 15, 1935 in Decatur, the son of John Everett and Cassie Maher Reedy. He had been a farmer and a member of the St. Isidore Catholic Church, the Moultrie County Farm Bureau, Decatur Knights of Columbus, Sullivan Kiwanis Club, Dalton City Lions Club and had been a board member for the Dalton City Farmers Grain Co-Op. Gerald served two years in the Illinois National Guard. He married Barbara Ann Niemann on October 27, 1962 in Effingham and she preceded him in death on February 1, 2017.

Surviving are his children: Teresa (Tim) Stepp of Palatine, Christopher (Kathy) Reedy of Mannford, OK, Jill Reedy of Sullivan and Meg (Andy) Balling of Gurnee; brothers: John (Linda) Reedy of The Villages, FL and Mike (Dianne) Reedy of Lovington; grandchildren: Robert Reedy, Ashlin Reedy, Cory Reedy, Dallas Reedy, Shania Reedy, Matt Stepp, Carson Balling; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara Ann, sister Kathleen Reedy and grandson Ben Stepp.