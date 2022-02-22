BLOOMFIELD - Gerald W. "Jerry" Boehm, age 82, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully at 1:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis.

He was born in Decatur, IL on October 7, 1939, the son of Walter "Tug" & Dorothy (Brown) Boehm.

He was raised in Decatur, IL. The day after he turned 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served in Vietnam and after 33-years of service he retired from Battle Creek, MI, in 1994. He and his wife moved to Bloomfield where he pursued his dream career, fishing. He married his loving wife of 44-years on Thursday, September 8, 1977, because the fish weren't biting so they decided that would be the perfect time to tie the knot. He was a member of the Worthington VFW Post 7117, American Legion Post 106 and Naval Reserve Association (NRRA). He was a big supporter of charitable donations such as Disabled American Veterans and St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Jerry was a fan of the Chicago Cubs, Indianapolis Colts and Indiana University Hoosiers. He had a passion for fishing, enjoyed gardening and especially loved sitting around campfires with his family.

He is survived by beloved wife, Charlotte "Charlie" (Eubank) Boehm; children: Kelly (Mark) Leikam of Parker, CO, Kathryn (Scott) Wilson of Tuscaloosa, AL, Kimmy (James Rogers) Richmond of Bloomfield and Richard Lasater of Bloomfield; grandchildren: Adam (Rosie) Glenn, Benjamin Leikam and Kelly (Heather VanAlstine) Lasater; great-grandchildren: Henry Glenn, Wyatt Lasater, Aryan Lowe and Matthew VanAlstine; special sis, Lavon Eubank; and special cousins: Patty and Ron Bacon.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Welch & Cornett Funeral Home in Worthington on Thursday, February 24, 2022, with Pastor Davey Dyer officiating. Burial will follow at Worthington Cemetery in Worthington.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans or to St. Jude Children's Hospital through the funeral home.

Jerry's family would like to send a special thanks to the staff that took care of them all during their stay at Community Hospital South in Greenwood.

