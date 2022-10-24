Feb. 11, 1943 - Oct. 21, 2022

MACON — Gerald Wayne Sievers, 79, of Macon, IL passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Linwood Cemetery, Pana, IL. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon is assisting the family with services

Gerald was born on February 11, 1943 in Nokomis, IL, the son of Wayne and Vivian Sievers. He married Virginia Elaine Reed who preceded him in death on November 28, 1998. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Gerald retired from Firestone Tire Company after many years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, photography, RC airplanes and volunteering at Rock Springs.

Gerald is survived by his daughter, Laurie Ann Sievers of Sullivan, IL; sister, Marilyn Strain of Mt. Zion, IL; granddaughters: Jennifer Elaine (Michael) Lyons of Arcola, IL, Jessica Lynn Kater and her companion Patrick Mellehan of Bolingbrook, IL and Sarah Nicole Kater of Naperville, IL; nephew, David Strain of Mt. Zion, IL; friends: Mark and David. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Dawn Sievers, nephew, Kevin Strain and his brother-in-law, Galen Strain.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.