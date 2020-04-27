Gerald William Welton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COWDEN — Gerald William “Waldo” Welton, 65, of Cowden, IL, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 in his residence.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.

Gerald was born on October 18, 1954 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Glen Cornelius and Vera Maurine (Hanson) Welton. He worked as an assemblyman for P&H Manufacturing in Shelbyville, IL. Gerald enjoyed muscle cars, playing the guitar, fishing, camping, and mushroom hunting. Gerald accepted the Lord later in his life.