Gerald William Welton

COWDEN — Gerald William “Waldo” Welton, 65, of Cowden, IL, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 in his residence.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.
Gerald was born on October 18, 1954 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Glen Cornelius and Vera Maurine (Hanson) Welton. He worked as an assemblyman for P&H Manufacturing in Shelbyville, IL. Gerald enjoyed muscle cars, playing the guitar, fishing, camping, and mushroom hunting. Gerald accepted the Lord later in his life.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristen Shafer of Shelbyville, IL; son, Cody Welton of Cowden, IL; brothers, Harold Welton (Jeanna) of Mode, IL, Glen “Jeep” Welton of IN, Dwight Welton of Beecher City, IL, and Glen Welton, Jr. of Mattoon, IL; sisters, JoAnn Smith (Robert) of Beecher City, IL, Shirley Smith (Donald) of Mode, IL, Edna Smith (Fred) of Shelbyville, IL, Retha Orr (Roger) of Shelbyville, IL, Jeanette Welton of Mode, IL, Alice Workman of Akron, OH, and Julie Welton of Effingham, IL; step-mother, Alice Welton of Effingham, IL; grandson, Brody Newsham of Shelbyville, IL; aunt, Ada Fern Martz of Riverside, CA; uncle, Don Hanson of Shelbyville, IL; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and best friend, Mike Snyder of Cowden, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kiley Welton; and brothers, Jack, Don “Curley”, Ted, Mark, Earl, Carl and Thomas Welton; sister, Judy Welton; and several aunts and uncles.
Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.