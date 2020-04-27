Gerald William Welton
0 entries

Gerald William Welton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gerald William Welton

COWDEN — Gerald William “Waldo” Welton, 65, of Cowden, IL, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 in his residence.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.   Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.  Memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.

Gerald was born on October 18, 1954 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Glen Cornelius and Vera Maurine (Hanson) Welton.  He worked as an assemblyman for P&H Manufacturing in Shelbyville, IL. Gerald enjoyed muscle cars, playing the guitar, fishing, camping, and mushroom hunting. Gerald accepted the Lord later in his life.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristen Shafer of Shelbyville, IL; son, Cody Welton of Cowden, IL; brothers, Harold Welton (Jeanna) of Mode, IL, Glen “Jeep” Welton of IN, Dwight Welton of Beecher City, IL, and Glen Welton, Jr. of Mattoon, IL; sisters, JoAnn Smith (Robert) of Beecher City, IL, Shirley Smith (Donald) of Mode, IL, Edna Smith (Fred) of Shelbyville, IL, Retha Orr (Roger) of Shelbyville, IL, Jeanette Welton of Mode, IL, Alice Workman of Akron, OH, and Julie Welton of Effingham, IL; step-mother, Alice Welton of Effingham, IL; grandson, Brody Newsham of Shelbyville, IL; aunt, Ada Fern Martz of Riverside, CA; uncle, Don Hanson of Shelbyville, IL; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and best friend, Mike Snyder of Cowden, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kiley Welton; and brothers, Jack, Don “Curley”, Ted, Mark, Earl, Carl and Thomas Welton; sister, Judy Welton; and several aunts and uncles.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Welton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News