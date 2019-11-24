Geraldine Hearn

DECATUR — Geraldine “Gerry” (Bright) Hearn, 89, of Decatur, IL passed away November 23, 2019 at her residence.
There will be no service, per Gerry's request. Her body will be donated to Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. Please pause for a 10 minute walk around your neighborhood or give a neighbor a ride to the grocery store.
You have free articles remaining.
Geraldine was born April 30, 1930, the oldest of nine daughters of Charles E. and Helena (Bilyeu) Bright in Moweaqua. She graduated from Moweaqua High School in 1948. She was a Herald Review and Lindsay-Schaub employee more than 40 years. Later she was a third shift Walgreens service clerk for 15 years. She was a Stanley Home Products Representative, enjoying the products and customers. She married Charles E. (Chuck) Hearn, June 18, 1949 in Decatur, IL and he preceded her in death.
Surviving are her son, David Hearn of Saint Simons Island, GA, daughters, Paula Jo (Gary) Mathias of Macon, IL and Michelle Ryan (Roger) of Sugar Tree, TN; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Aileen Dunlop (Tom) of Monticello, Emily Moore, Marabeth Sarver, Carolyn Downs, Sharon Reschke of Moweaqua, IL and Marilyn Sarver of Decatur, IL and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding in death are her parents; two sisters, Charlene Waite and Gwendolene Jackson; grandson, Keith Ryan and daughter-in-law, Liz Wilson.
Memorials: St. Patrick's Grade School or Decatur, Habitat for Humanity. The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Gerry. Condolences may be left to her family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.