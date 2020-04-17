× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ILLIOPOLIS — Geraldine Keleher - devoted grandmother, amateur political pundit, and true crime fanatic - died on Tuesday, April 14, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was 94.

Geri had a passion for politics (the John F. Kennedy kind) and frequently sought out a good debate on the latest state of affairs. She conquered crossword puzzles as tenaciously as she devoured anything with chocolate on it. She was a devout follower of most soap operas and enjoyed pointing out the similarities she shared with the Queen of England, who's only a couple months younger than her: “She had her babies the same time I had mine, and her grandkids the same time as me.”

Her quick wit and unfiltered sense of humor only sharpened with age. In response to reaching her 90th birthday, she deadpanned to her family, “It's just sooo much older than 89.” To her granddaughter, she cracked, “I watch so much true crime, I could commit any kind of murder and get away with it.”