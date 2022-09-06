March 15, 1949 - Sept. 2, 2022

DECATUR — Gerda Anna Paine, 73, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 11:46 P.M. on Friday, September 02, 2022, at Carriage Crossing Decatur, IL.

Gerda was born on March 15, 1949, in Coburg, Germany, the daughter of Friedrich Schneider and Anna (Schmid) Schneider. She married Jack Lee Paine on July 30, 1994 in Arthur, IL. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2020.

Gerda was a 1963, graduate of Jean Paul Schule School in Coburg, Germany. She worked at A.E. Staley as an Administrative Assistant after 28 years of service, retiring in 2011. Gerda was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Decatur, IL. She also loved to travel and go shopping.

She is survived by her two sons: Ron Humphrey and wife Kim of North Port, FL, and Larry Humphrey and wife Mindy of Decatur, IL.; grandchildren: Shanea Humphrey of North Port Ritchie, FL, Brooke Thomas and husband Keith of Fairview Heights, IL, and Meghan Humphrey of Decatur, IL; great-grandchildren: Abraham, Carlos, Marcelina, Angel and Tristan; sisters: Inge Stein of Germany and Brigitte Farnham and husband Delbert of Radcliff, KY.

Gerda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one son, Robert Wayne Humphrey.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

A burial will be in Graceland Cemetery at a later date.

