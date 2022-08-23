Gerry Burton Gosnell

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints with Brother Daniel Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, IL. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home.

Gerry served proudly and honorably in the United States Army. Gerry was a lifelong resident of Illinois, residing in Niantic, Decatur, Springfield and Baylis before moving to Mattoon. Gerry worked as a truck driver before dedicating his career to the railroad; he retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. Gerry was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints, since 1975, where he spent many years dedicated to service in the church. Gerry and Wilma were sealed in the Washington, D.C. temple in October of 1976. He was a simple, good 'ole farm boy who enjoyed hunting and fishing, teasing and pushing people's buttons, showing up unannounced to surprise his family with drop-in visits, and establishing McDonald's breakfast clubs across the country. Gerry was also a fighter, who fought his way through two battles with cancer. Most importantly, Gerry loved spending time with his family; his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joys of his life. He will be greatly missed.