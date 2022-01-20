BREMEN, Indiana — Gerry Ervin Fluga, 58, of Bremen, IN, formerly of Stewardson, IL, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Anderson, IN.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Stewardson, IL with Rev. David Weaver officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the church. Burial will be in Stewardson Cemetery, Stewardson, IL. Masks are recommended at the church. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran School in Stewardson or Donor's Choice. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.

Gerry was born on July 13, 1963 in Effingham, IL, the son of Charles Frederick and Marjorie Ann (Rincker) Fluga. He attended Trinity Lutheran School, and graduated from Stewardson-Strasburg High School in the Class of 1981. Gerry then earned his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He was an engineer for Honeywell Aerospace in South Bend, IN, for 34-years. He had three patents from his work on the F-35 military aircraft. Gerry was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Stewardson, IL.

He had a passion for classic cars and trucks and enjoyed going to events in many states. He loved living in the country, his house was surrounded by woods filled with wildlife. He grew up loyal to red tractors. As a young man, he worked on the farm with his uncle Clarence. He also showed sheep with his uncle at the county fairs and the Illinois State Fair.

He is survived by his parents, Charles and Marjorie Fluga of Stewardson, IL; brothers: Eric Fluga (Julie) of Hanna City, IL, and Alan Fluga (Susan) of Steger, IL: and his aunt, Shirley Tomkins (Rincker). He was adored by his nieces and nephews: Lisa, Ben, Matt, Chris, Jennifer and Tim.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; uncles, Ervin and Clarence; and aunts, Matilda and Dorothy.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.