Gertrude A. Cearlock

DECATUR — Gertrude H. Cearlock, 85, of Decatur, passed away at 2:45 PM, January 16, 2021 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney, IL.
Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:30–11:30 AM, Saturday at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in Gertrude's honor may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct., Decatur, IL 62526.
Gertrude was born September 22, 1935 in Shobonier, the daughter of Walter Arthur and Helen Louise (Reichman) Bombal. She married the love of her life, Jack K. Cearlock on December 9, 1956. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2002. She had been employed as a teller with the Citizens National Bank of Decatur, which later became First of America Bank, National City Bank, and PNC Bank. She began her career in Decatur in 1950 and retired in 1997. During her tenure at the bank, it was not uncommon to see a long line at Gertrude's window while other tellers were not serving customers. Because of her beautiful smile, warm personality and proficiency in her job, many Decatur customers would only do their banking with her. She loved dressing up for work in fashionable clothes and jewelry and modeled for Newman's store in downtown Decatur. Gertrude also won many awards in her long career as an Avon Representative to the Decatur community.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and loved the Lord with all her heart. She also loved her country and one of her favorite songs was "God Bless the USA", (Especially the line "I'm proud to be an American"). Gertrude enjoyed going on vacations with her family to Florida, especially Disney World, and to the Ozarks and other destinations in Missouri where relatives resided. She rooted for the Bulls during the Jordan/Rodman era and would frequently tell them through the TV when to pass the ball or take a shot to which her husband would reply: "Honey, they can't hear you". Gertrude loved driving her white '78 Volkswagen convertible to Perkins where she was a regular customer ordering coffee and her favorite sweets like chocolate chip cookies. She especially loved being a grandma to Elizabeth and Mallory and treasured time spent with them.
Her family is blessed with the knowledge that she has rejoined Jack, the love of her life, in heaven, where they are both with their Savior.
She is survived by her son: David Shawn Cearlock and wife Katrina of Decatur; daughter: Angela Cearlock of Decatur; granddaughters: Elizabeth and Mallory Cearlock; sister: Bertha Radcliff of Cape Girardeau, MO; and many nieces and nephews.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 45 years, Jack; and brothers: Walter Alexander Bombal, Jr. and Arthur Walter Bombal.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.