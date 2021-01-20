Gertrude A. Cearlock

Gertrude was born September 22, 1935 in Shobonier, the daughter of Walter Arthur and Helen Louise (Reichman) Bombal. She married the love of her life, Jack K. Cearlock on December 9, 1956. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2002. She had been employed as a teller with the Citizens National Bank of Decatur, which later became First of America Bank, National City Bank, and PNC Bank. She began her career in Decatur in 1950 and retired in 1997. During her tenure at the bank, it was not uncommon to see a long line at Gertrude's window while other tellers were not serving customers. Because of her beautiful smile, warm personality and proficiency in her job, many Decatur customers would only do their banking with her. She loved dressing up for work in fashionable clothes and jewelry and modeled for Newman's store in downtown Decatur. Gertrude also won many awards in her long career as an Avon Representative to the Decatur community.