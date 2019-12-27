MOUNT AUBURN -- Gertrude Ladson “Grandma Gert”, 81 of Mt. Auburn passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at 5:40 p.m. at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

She was born on June 23, 1938 in Merom, IN the daughter of Lloyd and Josephine (McCloud) Brown. She married Wilber “Wib” Burdette Ladson her high school sweetheart on June 30, 1956 in Merom, IN. She was a loving woman who made it possible for loved ones to be notified quickly when a Marine is injured. She was always happy, put her family first, and loved traveling especially to the beach and birthday trips with her daughters and nieces.

She is survived by her Son: Carl (Linda) Ladson of Mt. Pulaski; Daughters: Sue (Dave) Hesse of Forsyth, Jana Ladson of Mt. Auburn, IL; Grandchildren: Justin (Crystal) Hesse of Decatur, Jason (Melissa) Hesse of Mt. Zion, Zackary Ladson of Elkhart, IL; Great-Grandchildren: Samantha and Lucas; Several Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son: Steve Ladson, nine siblings.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Mt. Auburn, IL with Pastor Mike Smith Officiating. Memorials may be made to the AMVETS Department of Illinois 2200 South Sixth St. Springfield, IL 62703 or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital Tribute Program P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142.Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at suttonmemorialhome.com

