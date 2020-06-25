× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VANDALIA — Gertrude N. “Trudy” Gordon, 100, of Vandalia, formerly of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital and Long-Term Care, Vandalia, IL.

Trudy was born May 30, 1920, in Ludlow, IL, the daughter of Ray and Dessie (Shellanbarger) King. A homemaker and member of Ss. James and Patrick Parish, Trudy married John L. Gordon on March 10, 1945, and he preceded her on December 11, 2008. Also preceding her in death are her parents, one grandson, one great-great granddaughter and brother, Charles Good.

daughters: Cheryl (Dean) Bowen of Vandalia and Anne (Marty) Lyons of Decatur; grandchildren: Sandy Michel, Tracy Bowen, Heidi Wirey and Hayley Beatty; great grandchildren: Amy Gaffney, Caleigh Craft, Tristan Wirey, and Holden Wirey.

Graveside services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11 am, at Calvary Cemetery, Illiopolis. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe St, Decatur, IL 62526, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.

