June 13, 1932 - Oct. 11, 2022

DECATUR — Gertrude "Trudy" Ward, 90, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital.

Trudy was born June 13, 1932, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Fred and Irene (Erisman) Davidson. She retired from St. Mary's hospital. Trudy enjoyed camping, fishing, playing Mexican Train Dominos, and doing jigsaw puzzles. She was a fan of Illini Basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Trudy is survived by her daughter Renee (Jay) Hartman, stepdaughter Cindy (Virgil) Martin, several nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and special friend Harry Rotz.

Trudy is preceded in death by her parents, infant son Jerry, husband Gene Fleming, stepson Jim Fleming, and two sisters.

Services to celebrate Trudy's life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.