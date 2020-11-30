CLINTON — Gilbert "Frank" Black, 79, of Clinton, IL passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in his home with his loving wife Marilyn by his side.

Frank was born July 24, 1941 in Knoxville, TN, the son of Gilbert Franklin and Mary Evelyn Treadway Black, Sr. Frank married Marilyn Kay Turner on February 17, 1976 in Hannibal, MO. Marilyn survives.

Frank is also survived by: Dawn Michelle (Mike) Fones of Sugar Hill, GA; Sean Michael (Jennifer) Black of Springfield, IL; Chris (Kelly) Black of Huntsville, AL; Jaremy Black of Owens Crossroads, AL; and seven grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Sarah Frances Grogan.

Frank was a United States Air Force veteran serving from 1960-1966. Frank was a member of Laborer's Local 159 in Decatur. He was best known locally and nationally for spreading his love for Blues music as "Delta Frank the Blues Doctor" for 30 years at WGLT-FM at Illinois State University in Normal, IL. He was inducted as an inaugural member of the WGLT Hall of Fame in 2018. Frank was also a member of the Blues Blowtorch Society, AmVets Post #14 and past member of Mackinaw Canoe Club.

Frank enjoyed listening to music, especially the blues, gabbing with friends, and long car rides to get lunch with Marilyn.