DECATUR — Gilbert "Gil" Frank Baumann, 79, of Decatur, IL, passed away on August 21, 2021, after a valiant fight against cancer.

Gil was born in April 1942 in Chicago to Austrian immigrants Gilbert and Ann Baumann. After graduating from Glenbard West High School, he earned a marketing degree at SIUC.

Gil married Carole Jean in September 1963. They raised three children: Michael, Laura, and Steven, and moved from St. Louis to Decatur in 1974.

Throughout his life, Gil was a respectable salesman and avid sportsman. He also loved working on projects with his children and grandchildren. In his later years, Gil volunteered at First Christian Church, and made wonderful friends there and influenced many lives.

Gil was a strong and faithful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Carole; his sisters: Carol (Alan) Landholt and Linda (Stuart) Mogren; his children: Michael (Mindy), Laura (Lon) Monk, and Steve (Marci); and his grandchildren: David, Jack, Jenny, Katharine, John, Lon; and many nieces and nephews. His parents preceded him in death.

A Memorial Service to Celebrate Gil's Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at First Christian Church. There will be no visitation due to recent COVID surges. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn. Memorials can be made to First Christian Church's Club 305 ministry. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.