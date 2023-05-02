June 14, 1943 - April 28, 2023

DECATUR — Ginger R. Young, 79, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 3, at St. James Catholic Church, Decatur.

Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials in Ginger's honor may be made to St. James and St. Patrick Church.

Ginger was born June 14, 1943, in Springfield, the daughter of Harry and Cleo Threlkeld. She married John A. "Jack" Young on June 6, 1964 in Springfield. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2023.

Ginger worked as a Legal Secretary for Samuels, Miller, Schroeder, Jackson, and Sly, for many years. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and meeting the neighbor ladies for dinner, but mostly loved being around her family. Ginger was a member of Sts. James and Patrick Parish.

Ginger is survived by her children: Christina (Tim) White of Decatur, Kimberly (fiance Mike Bowman) Sumner of Decatur, and Kathryn Young of Decatur; grandson, Kody Lewis of Decatur; sister, Sherrie Funk; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren whom she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, Jack; son, John Eric Young; infant daughter, Mary Young; grandson, Steven Young; siblings: Delores Patrick-Walker, Glenda Deering, and Harry "Bud" Threlkeld.

