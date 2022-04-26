June 12, 1930 - April 24, 2022

SHELBYVILLE — Gladys Ilene B. Dunaway (nee Bolds), died peacefully in the presence of her family, on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Hickory Estates in Pana, IL.

There will be a private graveside service on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, with Rev. Nathan Woolery officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Shelby County Saving Orphaned Animals or Holy Cross Lutheran Church in her memory.

Gladys was born June 12, 1930, in Brownstown, IL, the daughter of WT (Ted) and Annabel Landacre Bolds. Gladys graduated from Cowden High School. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Shelbyville, IL. Gladys attended the McGregor Baptist Church in Ft. Meyers, FL. She married William Kendall Dunaway on December 26, 1948, in Cowden, IL. Gladys was married to the love of her life for almost 68-years.

She is survived by her daughters: Jacqueline Eberspacher, Jennifer (James) Case, and Jyl (Steve) Fathauer, all of Shelbyville, IL, Joyceline Pancoast of Mt. Vernon, IL; son, James (Annette) Dunaway of Shelbyville, IL; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Jeff) Nohren, Ashley (Toby) Koonce, Shane (Leah) Fox, Drew (Heather) Fox, Nicholas (Ann) Dunaway, and Brock Dunaway, all of Shelbyville, IL, Catherine (Chris) Gahl of Carmel, IN, Ted (Katie) Eberspacher of Elmhurst, IL, Ryan (Holli) Pancoast of St. John, IN, Erica (Shane) Carmine of Mt. Vernon, IL, Jessica (Rico) Alcala of Sarasota, FL, Erin (Scott) Koester of Findlay, IL, Emily (Ryan) Cour of Springfield, IL, and Major Lucas (Emily) Dunaway of West Point, NY. She was a loving great-grandmother to 29 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Gladys leaves one sister, Marianna (Henry) Adkins of Mattoon, IL.

She was a homemaker and wonderful cook, who took pride in her Christmas Luncheons for her entire family. She and Bill spent many winters in Ft. Meyers, FL, where they shared their home with their children, their friends, and the Shelbyville Boy Scouts. Gladys was an avid Bridge player and truly enjoyed her Monday Bridge group. Gladys was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed by them all.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William K. Dunaway; brother, Paul Bolds; and her sons-in-law: Edward C. Eberspacher III, and Bradley M. Pancoast.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hickory Estates Memory Care Pana, IL, for their care and thoughtfulness during her stay.