DECATUR -- Gladys Mae Birks, 89, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Cedar Hurst Memory Care Center in Greenville, IL.

Gladys was born April 21, 1931, in Decatur, IL, to Irvin and Hazel (Miller) Christison. She married the love of her life, Roy Dale Birks on December 30, 1980 in Decatur, IL. They were married for 31 beautiful years before he passed away on April 2, 2011. Gladys worked at Roberta's Beauty Shop, Citizens Barber Shop and Rofflers Barber Shop. She loved to bowl, camp, fish, and her flowers, along with enjoying time with her family and friends. She also was the biggest Chicago Cubs fan around.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (John) Causey, James (Cheryl) Gregory, Brian (Debbie) Birks and Devon (Linda) Birks; grandchildren, Jeffery (Kristen) Helm, Chad (Sue) Helm, Keri (Scott)Taylor, Dallas (Shanna) Gregory, Houston (Deanne) Gregory, Jessica Birks, Jennifer (Steven) Brinkman, Maggie Birks and Matthew (Jackie) Birks; 15 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Lloyd and Russell Christison. Funeral services to celebrate the life of Gladys Birks will be private. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family of Gladys Birks is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL.

