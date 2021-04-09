MT. ZION — Gladys Mae Warnick, 91, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 6:21 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Eastview Terrace Nursing Home, Sullivan, IL.

A service to celebrate Gladys' life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., Monday morning until service time. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Mt. Zion. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Gladys was born May 7, 1929, in Tiskilwa, IL, the daughter of Russell and Theresa (Muck) Norton. She married Carl C. Warnick on August 27, 1960. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2005. Gladys retired as a Stenographer from Norfolk and Western Railroad. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Mt. Zion.

Surviving are her children: Carla Rudow (Doug) of Decatur, Tina Nixon (Paul) of Mt. Zion, Nina Morrison (Doug) of Sedalia, MO, Janna Logan (Brian) of Argenta, Rolla Hyde (Mike) of Argenta, and Larry Warnick (Marsha) of Decatur; seventeen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and one brother.

Gladys was a generous and faithful mother and grandmother. She was a living example of her faith. She was best described as the glue that held the family together.