WARRENSBURG — Glen Beals Casstevens, 95, of Warrensburg, IL, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at The Loft Nursing Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will be in Steenbergen Cemetery, Mt. Pulaski. Memorials in Glen's honor may be made to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

Glen was born July 28, 1926, in rural Beecher City, the son of James D. and Amelia (Greiner) Casstevens. He married Mary J. Gulso November 25, 1951; she preceded him in death July 20, 2008.

Glen was a member of Copeland Christian Church, Macon County Farm Bureau, and Ryman Fuiten American Legion Post 447 in Mt. Pulaski. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the South Pacific on several islands including the Philippines. He was a farmer most of his life, farming in the Warrensburg area and retiring at age 70. Glen was a crossword puzzle aficionado and enjoyed watching the Illini and St. Louis Cardinals on TV.

Glen is survived by his sisters: Geneva Gulso of Mt. Pulaski, Jane Ferguson of Mt. Prospect, and Nancy Hinton of La Crosse, WI.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers: Reber and Dan, sisters: Ruth Stieber and Lois Lively.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.