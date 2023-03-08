April 20, 1938 - March 4, 2023

DANVILLE — Glen Cox passed peacefully March 4, 2023, at the "Old Soldier's Home" in Danville, IL.

Glen was born April 20, 1938, the youngest of six children born to Momie and Annie Cox of Decatur, IL. Glen spent his childhood in Decatur and join the Army at age 17. During his army career, Glen traveled the world, traveling to such places as Okinawa, Japan, Korea, and Panama. He was stationed many places in the United States including Fort Riley, KS, Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD, West Point, NY, and finally Fort Ord, CA.

Glen married Nancy Annis in 1964.

After retiring from the military, Glen settled his family in the Malin, OR, area where he was caretaker of the local park for many years. He then moved to Klamath Falls, OR, where he work for the Klamath County Public Works depart until retiring for good. In 2020, he and Nancy moved to Decatur, IL.

Glen was an avid woodworker and enjoy spending time in his wood shop creating everything from picture frames to furniture. He also enjoyed building model airplanes and cars. He also enjoyed attending the numerous events and sports his children and grandchildren where involved in.

Glen was preceded in death by Nancy, his wife of 56 years; his parents; five siblings and an infant granddaughter. He is survived by his four children and their spouses; daughters: Rhonda Mank (Terry), Londa "Lucy" Willenborg (Rick); son, Douglas Cox (Sylvia); and daughter, Andrea Pursley (Mark); four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A graveside service with Honor Guard will be held April 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a Veteran Service program in Glen's name.