Glen "Doc" Snow

Doc was born on July 24, 1929 in Herrick, IL, the son of Charles and Ella May Snow. He was a 1949 graduate of Cowden Public School. Doc was a barber with his three brothers as Snow Bros. Barber Shop for more than fifty years. He owned and operated the Irish Pub for many years. Doc married Eula M. (Collins) Stutes on November 29, 1986. Doc served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. Doc was initiated first degree Mason on December 14, 1951, passed to second degree Mason on December 26, 1951 and raised as Master Mason on January 23, 1952 in Stephen Decatur Lodge No. 979. He was a member of Elwin United Methodist Church. Doc was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.