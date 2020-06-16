DECATUR — Glen “Doc” Snow, 90, of Decatur, IL passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Private family services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be to Shriner's Hospital for Children or the Masonic Temple Building Fund, Decatur, IL.
Doc was born on July 24, 1929 in Herrick, IL, the son of Charles and Ella May Snow. He was a 1949 graduate of Cowden Public School. Doc was a barber with his three brothers as Snow Bros. Barber Shop for more than fifty years. He owned and operated the Irish Pub for many years. Doc married Eula M. (Collins) Stutes on November 29, 1986. Doc served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. Doc was initiated first degree Mason on December 14, 1951, passed to second degree Mason on December 26, 1951 and raised as Master Mason on January 23, 1952 in Stephen Decatur Lodge No. 979. He was a member of Elwin United Methodist Church. Doc was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Doc is survived by his wife: Eula M. Snow of Decatur, IL; daughter: Lisa Anne Snow of North Carolina; grandson: Clifford (Emma J.) Collier of Decatur, IL; great grandson: Ian Collier; step-daughters: Sherry (Gary) Meyer of Springfield, IL, Terri (Brad) Wall of Osage Beach, MO and Elizabeth (Gary) Hull of Washington, IL; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter: Laura Susie Snow, step-daughter: Debbie Dunn, sisters: Agatha Car and Elsie Hawker, brothers: John Roby Snow, Charles Roscoe Snow, Merrill Snow and Wilmer “Willie” Snow.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
