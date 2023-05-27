Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nov. 18, 1931 - May 23, 2023

DECATUR — Glen Earle Smith Sr., 91, of Decatur, IL, passed away May 23, 2023, at Decatur, Memorial Hospital.

Glen was born November 18, 1931, in Harristown, IL, the son of Earle and Osceola May (Austin) Smith. He was a veteran of the US Army. After his military service Glen started a career with A.E. Staley as a millwright serving for 34-and-a-half years.

Glen married his wife of 43 years, Mary Anna Ingram, on December 21, 1979, in Decatur, IL.

He was a 51 year member of Salem Baptist Church, where he had been saved on April 6, 1972. He proudly served as a deacon and trustee. He was also known to have read the Bible at least half an hour, every day and had read the entire more than Bible 80 times.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Anna; children: David Lee Smith of Melbourn, FL, Christopher M. Wiley (MaryAnn) of Decatur, IL, Timothy S. Sanders (Teresa) of Lillington, NC; sister, Nancy Annen of Appleton, WI; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son Glen Smith Jr; five brothers and two sisters.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Salem Baptist Church. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Cremation will follow services.

The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home have been entrusted with the care of Glen.

Condolences may be left to Glen's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.